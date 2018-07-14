Saturday Morning Headlines

A Joint Select Committee of Parliament is told by senior officials from the Water and Sewage Authority that the utility owes contractors hundreds of millions of dollars and also has large outstanding arrears bill.

The JSC during its deliberations focused on the establishment of systems for the maintenance of drainage and roadways.

General Secretary of the National Trade Union Centre, Michael Annisette, is hoping that a global trend by some countries to privatize its ports is not adopted locally.

He says the situation is being monitored by the International Transport Workers Federation and the Caribbean Labour Unions, he also said this trend has serious implications and such must be treated seriously by the labour movement

Residents of East Port of Spain highlighted issues affecting them at a Cottage Meeting held by the Trinidad and Tobago Police Service this week.

They complaints included matters relating to crime, the relationship between the TTPS and residents and the need for programmes for the young people in the area. In response to the concerns raised Inspector Edwards assured the residents that their views will be addressed

Acting Commissioner of Police, Steven Williams says the service is experiencing difficulty in finding venues to accommodate Police Youth Clubs. He made this know during a sitting of the Public Administration and Appropriations Committee this week. ACP Williams said at present there are over one hundred Police Youth Clubs across the country

