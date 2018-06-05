Mondays
6:00am – The Power Breakfast Show
- Steve Khan (Producer)
- Richard Ragoobarsingh
- Wendell Stephen
- Rhoda Bharath
9:00 am – Keeping It Real with Sir Charles
- 10:00 am – Every Cent Counts with Garth Thomas
- 12 – 1pm – State of the Nation – News Hour
1:00 pm – Center Stage with Chris Seon
- 1:00 pm – Live @ Lunch (1/2 hr)
- 2:00pm – The Business Corner
- 3:00pm – Dougla Politics with Anil Roberts
4:00 pm – The Afternoon Power Drive
- Barrington “Skippy” Thomas
- Richard Noray
- Chris Seon / David McIntyre
7:00 pm – David McIntyre
7:00 pm – 9:00 pm – Breaking the Cycle with Garth Christopher
9:00pm – Music After Dark with Junior Saldenha
- Inspirational Programming and Music
12:00am – Simulcast with the BBC
Tuesdays
6:00am – The Power Breakfast Show
- Steve Khan (Producer)
- Richard Ragoobarsingh
- Wendell Stephen
9:00 am – Keeping It Real with Sir Charles
- 10:00 am – On the Inside with Steve Williams
- 12 – 1pm – State of the Nation – News Hour
1:00 pm – Center Stage with Chris Seon
- 1:00 pm – Live @ Lunch (1/2 hr)
- 2:00pm – Healthy Living with Stanley Agustus
- 3:00pm – Dougla Politics with Anil Roberts
4:00 pm – The Afternoon Power Drive
- Barrington “Skippy” Thomas
- Richard Noray
- Chris Seon / David McIntyre
7:00 pm – David McIntyre
9:00 pm – Music After Dark with Junior Saldenha
- Inspirational Programming and Music
12:00am – Simulcast with the BBC
Wednesday
6:00am – The Power Breakfast Show
- Steve Khan (Producer)
- Richard Ragoobarsingh
- Wendell Stephen
9:00 am – Keeping It Real with Sir Charles
- 11:00 am – TT Police Service Program
- 12 – 1pm – State of the Nation – News Hour
1:00 pm – Center Stage with Chris Seon
- 1:00 pm – Live @ Lunch (1/2 hr)
- 2:00pm – Facing the Issues with Tony Fraser
- 3:00pm – Dougla Politics with Anil Roberts
4:00 pm – The Afternoon Power Drive
- Barrington “Skippy” Thomas
- Richard Noray
- Chris Seon / David McIntyre
7:00 pm – David McIntyre
7:00 pm – 9:00 pm – With Men in Mind hosted by Ms Norma Clarke
9:00pm – Music After Dark with Junior Saldenha
- Inspirational Programming and Music
12:00am – Simulcast with the BBC
Thursdays
6:00am – The Power Breakfast Show
- Steve Khan (Producer)
- Richard Ragoobarsingh
- Wendell Stephen
9:00 am – Keeping It Real with Sir Charles
- 12 – 1pm – State of the Nation – News Hour
1:00 pm – Center Stage with Chris Seon
- 1:00 pm – Live @ Lunch (1/2 hr)
- 2:00pm – Arresting Crime
- 3:00pm – Dougla Politics with Anil Roberts
4:00 pm – The Afternoon Power Drive
- Barrington “Skippy” Thomas
- Richard Noray
- Chris Seon / David McIntyre
7:00 pm – David McIntyre
7:00 pm – 9:00 pm – Sexplosion with Dr Raj Ramnanan
9:00pm – Music After Dark with Junior Saldenha
- Inspirational Programming and Music
12:00am – Simulcast with the BBC
Fridays
6:00am – The Power Breakfast Show
- Steve Khan (Producer)
- Richard Ragoobarsingh
- Wendell Stephen
- Rhoda Bharath
9:00 am – Keeping It Real with Sir Charles
- 12 – 1pm – State of the Nation – News Hour
1:00 pm – Center Stage with Chris Seon
- 1:00 pm – Live @ Lunch (1/2 hr)
- 3:00pm – Dougla Politics with Anil Roberts
4:00 pm – The Afternoon Power Drive
- Barrington “Skippy” Thomas
- Richard Noray
- Chris Seon / David McIntyre
6:00 pm – Fyah Fridays – Reggae Session
9:00 pm – Sexplosion (Mature Audiences Only)
- Dr Raj Ramnanan
- Junior Saldenha (Operator)
- “The Angels”
12:00am – Simulcast with the BBC
Saturdays
- 6:00 am – Wake Up to Inspirational Music
- 7:00 am – Classic Calypso
- 9:00 am – Soca Music
10:00 am – DJ Chris (Chris Seon)
- 10:00 – Soca Sessions
- 12:00 – 2:00pm – Let’s Go For It with Alvin Corneal
2:00 pm – DJ Maggie (Magnificent Sounds)
6:00 pm – The Reggae Ride
- Gail Ann
- The Ultimate DJ Shane
10:00 pm – Music
12:00 am – Simulcast with the BBC
Sundays
6:00 am – Hugh Phillip
- Religious Programming
9:00 am – David McIntyre
- 9:00 – State of the Nation Weekly Recap
- 10:00 – 12:00pm – Impact T&T with Andy Johnson
- 12:00 – 2:00 pm – Let’s Do This with Sherma Wilson
2:00 pm – Love Stories (Music and Chat)
7:00 pm – Junior Saldenha
- Religious Programming
- 9:00 pm – Souled Out
10:00 pm – Simulcast with the BBC
6 – 9am – The Power Breakfast Show with Richard Ragoobarsingh, Wendel Stephen, Rhoda Bharat and Steve Khan
9am – SIR CHARLES
9am – Keeping it Real
10 – 10:30am Every Cent Counts – Garth Thomas
12 – 1pm State of the Nation – News Hour
1pm – CHRIS SEON
1 – 1:30pm – Live @ Lunch
3 – 4pm – Dougla Politics – Anil Roberts
4 – 7pm – Afternoon Power Drive – Skippy and Richard
7pm – DAVID McINTYRE
7 – 9pm – Breaking the Cycle with Garth Christopher
9pm – JUNIOR SALDENHA
Inspirational Programming
6 – 9am – The Power Breakfast Show with Richard Ragoobarsingh, Wendel Stephen, Rhoda Bharat and Steve Khan
9am – SIR CHARLES
9am – Keeping it Real
10 – 10:30am – On The Inside with Steve Williams
12 – 1pm State of the Nation – News Hour
1pm – CHRIS SEON
1 – 1:30pm – Live @ Lunch
2pm – Healthy Living with Stanley Agustus
3 – 4pm – Dougla Politics – Anil Roberts
4 – 7pm – Afternoon Power Drive – Skippy and Richard
7pm – DAVID McINTYRE
9pm – JUNIOR SALDENHA
Inspirational Programming
6 – 9am – The Power Breakfast Show with Richard Ragoobarsingh, Wendel Stephen, Rhoda Bharat and Steve Khan
9am – SIR CHARLES
9am – Keeping it Real
11am – Police Services Program
12 – 1pm State of the Nation – News Hour
1pm – CHRIS SEON
1 – 1:30pm – Live @ Lunch
2pm – Facing the Issues with Tony Fraser
3 – 4pm – Dougla Politics – Anil Roberts
4 – 7pm – Afternoon Power Drive – Skippy and Richard
7pm – DAVID McINTYRE
7pm – With Men in Mind hosted by Norma Clarke
9pm – JUNIOR SALDENHA
Inspirational Programming
6 – 9am – The Power Breakfast Show with Richard Ragoobarsingh, Wendel Stephen, Rhoda Bharat and Steve Khan
9am – SIR CHARLES
9am – Keeping it Real
12 – 1pm State of the Nation – News Hour
1PM – CHRIS SEON
1 – 1:30pm – Live @ Lunch
2pm – Arresting Crime
3 – 4pm – Dougla Politics – Anil Roberts
4 – 7pm – Afternoon Power Drive – Skippy and Richard
7pm – DAVID McINTYRE
7 – 9pm – Sexplosion with Dr Raj
9pm – JUNIOR SALDENHA
Inspirational Programming
6 – 9am – The Power Breakfast Show with Richard Ragoobarsingh, Wendel Stephen, Rhoda Bharat and Steve Khan
9am – SIR CHARLES
9am – Keeping it Real
10 – 10:30am – On The Inside with Steve Williams
12 – 1pm State of the Nation – News Hour
1PM – CHRIS SEON
1 – 1:30pm – Live @ Lunch
3 – 4pm – Dougla Politics – Anil Roberts
4 – 6pm – Afternoon Power Drive – Skippy and Richard
6pm – Fyah Fridays – Reggae Music
9pm – JUNIOR SALDENHA
9pm – Sexplosion with Dr Raj (Mature Audiences Only)
6am – Sir Charles
6am – Inspirational Music
7am – Classic Calypso
9am – Soca
10am – DJ Chris
12pm – Let’s Go For It – Sports feature with Alvin Corneal
2pm – Magnificent Sounds with DJ Maggie
6pm – Reggae Ride with Gail Ann and DJ Shane
6am – HUGH PHILLIP
6am – Religious Programming
9am – DAVID McINTYRE
9am – State of the Nation Recap
10 – 11am – Impact TnT with Andy Johnson
12 – 2pm – Let’s Do This with Sherma Wilson
2 – 7pm – Love Stories
7pm – JUNIOR SALDENHA
Inspirational Programming
COMMENTS