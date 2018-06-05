6 – 9am – The Power Breakfast Show with Richard Ragoobarsingh, Wendel Stephen, Rhoda Bharat and Steve Khan

9am – SIR CHARLES

9am – Keeping it Real

11am – Police Services Program

12 – 1pm State of the Nation – News Hour

1pm – CHRIS SEON

1 – 1:30pm – Live @ Lunch

2pm – Facing the Issues with Tony Fraser

3 – 4pm – Dougla Politics – Anil Roberts

4 – 7pm – Afternoon Power Drive – Skippy and Richard

7pm – DAVID McINTYRE

7pm – With Men in Mind hosted by Norma Clarke

9pm – JUNIOR SALDENHA

Inspirational Programming