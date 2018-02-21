School Children in Tobago Treated to Black Panther, Courtesy Watson Duke.

Students from more than ten schools in Tobago will enjoy the Black Panther movie, al courtesy THA Minority Leader, Watson Duke. Duke, who is the cousi

Students from more than ten schools in Tobago will enjoy the Black Panther movie, al courtesy THA Minority Leader, Watson Duke. Duke, who is the cousin of Winston Duke, one of the movie’s cast members, revealed the good news on social media earlier today.

On Tuesday, Duke made a public request for THA to honor his cousin by instituting a drama theatre in his name on the sister isle. He also called for the actor to be given the keys to the city and made an ambassador for Tobago’s tourism.

The much anticipated Marvel movie opens in local theaters today.

