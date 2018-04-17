School Resumes at ASJA Boys Following Bomb Threat Yesterday.

Chief Education Officer, Harrilal Seecharan, says classes are expected to resume today after students of the ASJA Boys College in San Fernando had to be evacuated following a bomb threat at the institution around 10am Monday.

Speaking at a news briefing Chief Education Officer, Harrilal Seecharan, said the fire services were called and the students were shifted to the various safety points.

Meanwhile, Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Education, Lenor Baptiste-Simmons, appealed to persons who try to deliberately interrupt the school system to desist from such action.

