Power102FM

School Resumes at ASJA Boys Following Bomb Threat Yesterday.

School Resumes at ASJA Boys Following Bomb Threat Yesterday.

0

Chief Education Officer, Harrilal Seecharan, says classes are expected to resume today after students of the ASJA Boys College in San Fernando had to be evacuated following a bomb threat at the institution around 10am Monday.

Speaking at a news briefing Chief Education Officer, Harrilal Seecharan, said the fire services were called and the students were shifted to the various safety points.

Meanwhile, Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Education, Lenor Baptiste-Simmons, appealed to persons who try to deliberately interrupt the school system to desist from such action.

Back to School. Malick Secondary School to Reopen on Monday.
Newly -appointed Acting Superintendent in Tobago is pleading with the members of the public to be involved in the holistic approach to address bullying at the nation’s schools
NAPSPA Calls On Education Minister To Consider Recommendations

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Loading...
Newer Post
Older Post

COMMENTS

WORDPRESS: 0

Leave a Reply

DISQUS: 0