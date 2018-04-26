School Security, A Topic of Ongoing Debate, Admits Minister in the Ministry of Education.

Commenting on the issue of security at Secondary schools, Minister in the Ministry of Education Dr. Lovell Francis says that this has been a conversation the Education Ministry has been having for some time.

Questioned on whether or not the Education Ministry was considering increasing security at the secondary school that the alleged rape victim attends, Francis told News Power Now that all Secondary Schools have both security staff and safety officers.

He said that while teaching staff bear the responsibility of educating students, safety is the primary concern of educators.

He also stated that it was the responsibility of the schools to ensure that the internal running of the institution facilitated optimum use of the security feature.

He also disclosed that the Education Ministry would ensure that help is provided to the victim.

