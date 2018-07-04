SEA Results Out Today. Male Students From North Trinidad Gets Perfect Score.

The top student in this year’s Secondary Entrance Assessment attained a perfect score.

This was confirmed by Minister of Education Anthony Garcia yesterday.

The boy reportedly attends a school in North Trinidad.

Garcia also spoke on the Power Breakfast Show on Power 102.1FM a short while ago. He said that while he was excited to release the results of the SEA he was also cognizant of the students who did not perform optimally at the exam.

He said that the Education Ministry has ensured that those students who do not perform well are given an opportunity to progress.

A total of 19, 139 students wrote the exam.

This comprised 9,694 male and 9,445 females.

Secondary Entrance Assessment results packages will be available to all primary school principals for collection at their respective Education District Offices from 8:00am today.

These results are expected to be released in schools from approximately 9:00 am.

Registration at secondary schools is set to begin from tomorrow.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Google

Telegram

WhatsApp

Print

More

LinkedIn

Reddit



Pinterest



Like this: Like Loading...