President of the Inter-Island Truckers and Traders Association, Horace Amead, is claiming that confidence in sea transportation between Port- of- Spain and Scarborough is low.

Speaking on Power 102.1FM this afternoon, Mr. Amead said urgent action has to be taken to revive assurance in the domestic tourism market.

He described as low, the occupancy level both on the cargo and fast ferry vessels, currently in operation.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Google

Telegram

WhatsApp

Print

More

LinkedIn

Reddit



Pinterest