Security in Chaguaramas Will Be Increased Assures CDA Official.

There is a promise today that citizens can look forward to greater emphasis on security throughout Chaguaramas.

The assurance comes from Head of Security at the Chaguaramas Development Authority (CDA) Simon Lendore after Sunday night’s shooting, which claimed the lives of three bathers and left an eight-year-old boy hospitalised along the boardwalk.

He says there are already plans to ensure the safety of citizens throughout Chaguaramas.

Three people lost their lives following a shooting at the Chaguaramas Boardwalk on Sunday evening.

Reports indicate that a group of armed men opened fire indiscriminately at a group of family and friends sometime after 7pm.

Three others are said to be in critical condition at the Port-of-Spain General Hospital.

Among the three injured is eight-year-old Jakeem Moses of Pelican Extension, Morvant.

The other two injured men are 20 year old Ian Brown, of Upper Sea View, Carenage and 26 year old KeronJones, of Cleaver Heights, Arima.

Only one of the three deceased, Fabien Williams, aka Super, has been identified.

Police believe the gunmen were targeting Williams as he is known to them, having been linked to several firearm offenses in the past, as well as to the Muslim gang.

