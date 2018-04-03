Seepersad Bachan Denies Any COP Alignment with Cambridge Analytica and SCL.

Political Leader of the Congress of the People, Carolyn Seepersad-Bachan, says as far as she is aware the party has never entered into contractual arrangements with Cambridge Analytica and SCL.

There are allegations globally that the firm used data mining on social media platform Facebook to target ads and other marketing efforts to help Donald Trump win the 2016 United States Presidential election.

Last Wednesday in the Parliament Attorney General, Faris Al Rawi, said the government will be carrying out an audit into all state entities after Cambridge Analytica said publicly that it worked a political campaign for the United National Congress.

Speaking at a recent news briefing, Mrs Seepersad-Bachan, explained that the COP’s national executive never gave consent for the party to engage the company.

Mrs Seepersad-Bachan noted however, that she was informed that previous party members held discussions with SCL for some engagement for the local government election held in 2013.

Opposition Leader, Kamla Persad Bissessar, has stated that there is no connection between the former UNC government and the company in question.

