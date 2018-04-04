Seizure of Corporation Vehicles to Settle Court Claim, Isn’t Affecting Services, Says Chairman.

Chairman of the Siparia Regional Corporation, Dr. Glenn Ramadharsingh, says in spite of the recent seizure of some of its vehicles it is doing what is required to ensure that services provided are not compromised.

On March 20th, bailiffs visited the Corporation and seized several items, including vehicles, as they sought to recover over seven hundred thousand dollars owed to a former employee from a legal settlement.

The matter stemmed from a personal injury claim made by the employee seven years ago after he was damaged while on the job at the Corporation.

Dr. Glenn Ramadharsingh in a News Power Now interview yesterday, said following advice received, the Corporation is seeking to settle the matter by making a payment to the worker from its unspent balances.

He added that the Corporation has able to carry out its duties in spite of the development.

