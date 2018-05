As tension continues to mount at the National Commission for Self Help, with the board divided and some employees pitted on either side, the Commission’s Chairman, Edgar Zephyrine walked out of a board meeting yesterday, saying he had other matters to attend to.

This brought a pre-mature end to the meeting, with the members failing to agree on an interim chairman.

News Power’s Andy Johnson has more in this report

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Google

Telegram

WhatsApp

Email

Print

More

LinkedIn

Reddit



Pinterest