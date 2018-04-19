Seminar at UWI Trinidad This Evening, to Address the Matter of Austerity in T&T.

Can austerity bring a better future for all?

This is a question to be asked and analysed by a panel of experts at the University of the West Indies, St Augustine this evening, in response to what is said to have been an address to the nation, delivered earlier in the year, by Prime Minister, Dr Keith Rowley.

The seminar, which was scheduled to get underway at around 6pm, has been organized by the Department of Geography at the St. Augustine campus.

A statement from the university says this is based on statements made by the Prime Minister, in setting out what its organisers say was the case for austerity in the country.

It said according to the Prime Minister’s assessment, people in Trinidad and Tobago will soon suffer under the burdens of sovereign debt, international bailouts, cuts in public spending and high levels of personal destitution.

It said a deeper analysis of what austerity means for people, society and the environment is needed, as well as a dialogue about alternatives.

Speakers at this evening’s forum on the subject include Dr. AnneMarie Pouchet, Lecturer in Spanish Language and Hispanic Literature; Dr Cheryl-Ann Boodram, Lecturer and Social Science Practicum Co-ordinator in the department of Behavioural Science; Dr Daren Conrad, Lecturer in Economics and Dr. Dylan Kerrigan, Lecturer in Sociology, Anthropology and Political Sociology.

