Serena Williams Pulls ‘Discrimination’ Card, Over Anti -Doping Agency’s Tests.

International tennis sensation, Serena Williams has lashed out via Twitter, highlighting what she considers to be discrimination in U.S. Anti-Doping Agency’s drug testing.

Williams posted on Twitter on Tuesday making it clear she didn’t believe the process was a fair one:

The Associated Press said it’s not the first time Williams has discussed the issue. “Just test everyone equally,” she said ahead of Wimbledon 2018.

Deadspin (h/t AP) reported in June that the 23-time Grand Slam champion had already been tested five times in 2018, which at the time was more than any top-five male or female tennis player from the United States.

Per the AP, USADA’s “intelligent” testing initiative can lead to players who are more successful being tested more frequently.

