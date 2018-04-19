Serious Crime for Period January to April, Down, says TTPS.

The Trinidad and Tobago Police Service is reporting a seventeen percent reduction in reported serious crimes during the period January 1st to April 14th 2018, when compared to the same period in 2017.

It says in 2017, the total number of serious crimes recorded during the period stood at 3,773, as opposed to 3,125 in 2018.

TTPS Public Information Officer, Acting ASP Michael Jackman, made the revelation at the weekly news briefing held at Police Administration Building in Port of Spain today.

Reports of woundings and shootings decreased by twenty-one percent with 155 reports being recorded for the mentioned period in 2018, compared to 196 for the same period in 2017.

Burglaries and breakings were also reduced, with a total of 645 reports being made in 2017 as compared to 473 reported cases in 2018.

The TTPS said this change reflects a twenty-seven percent decrease.

It added that reports of offences such as rape, incest and other offences of a sexual nature were reduced by twenty-one percent as 192 reports were recorded for the period in 2017 when compared to 151 for the same period in 2018.

