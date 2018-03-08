Sexual Harassment Workplace Policies, Required, Says Equal Opportunities Commission Chair.

Chairman of the Equal Opportunities Commission, Lynette Seebaran-Suite, is proposing that there should be legislation in place which will make it mand

Chairman of the Equal Opportunities Commission, Lynette Seebaran-Suite, is proposing that there should be legislation in place which will make it mandatory for workplace policies to include sexual harassment.

The E.O.C. launched a list of guidelines on Tuesday, to address sexual harassment in the workplace.

Speaking at the launch Mrs Seebaran-Suite said the recommendation should not be sidelined or treated lightly.

Also speaking at the event, Labour Minister Jennifer Baptiste-Primus, said sexual harassment is a widespread and complex issue.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Google

LinkedIn

Reddit

Pinterest

Telegram

Print

WhatsApp

Skype

Pocket

