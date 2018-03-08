Sexual Harassment Workplace Policies, Required, Says Equal Opportunities Commission Chair.

Chairman of the Equal Opportunities Commission, Lynette Seebaran-Suite, is proposing that there should be legislation in place which will make it mand
Chairman of the Equal Opportunities Commission, Lynette Seebaran-Suite, is proposing that there should be legislation in place which will make it mandatory for workplace policies to include sexual harassment.
The E.O.C. launched a list of guidelines on Tuesday, to address sexual harassment in the workplace.
Speaking at the launch Mrs Seebaran-Suite said the recommendation should not be sidelined or treated lightly.
Also speaking at the event, Labour Minister Jennifer Baptiste-Primus, said sexual harassment is a widespread and complex issue.
