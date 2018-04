Labour Minister, Jennifer Baptiste Primus, indicates that the Ministry is working on developing a draft policy on sexual harassment in the workplace.

She gave this update in the House of Representatives on Monday afternoon while responding to a question on the topic posed by Couva South Member of Parliament, Rudy Indarsingh.

Mrs Baptiste Primus said in the coming months the national draft policy on this subject will be completed.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Google

LinkedIn

Reddit

Pinterest

Telegram

Print

WhatsApp

Skype

Pocket