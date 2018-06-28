Power102FM

Shamfa Cudjoe Says PM Has Received Report on Dismissal and Compensation to Former Sport Minster’s Personal Staff Member.

Shamfa Cudjoe Says PM Has Received Report on Dismissal and Compensation to Former Sport Minster’s Personal Staff Member.

0

The Prime Minister has been given a report on the circumstances surrounding the dismissal and payment of compensation to a former personal member of staff to former Sport Minister Darryl Smith. Mr. Smith had his ministerial portfolio revoked earlier this year over the incident and was replaced by Shamfa Cudjoe.

In the Senate on Wednesday afternoon, Minister Cudjoe was asked by the Opposition whether an internal investigation had been launched at the Ministry to discover the source of the reports of the $150,000 settlement made with a former employee.

In response Minister Cudjoe said the Prime Minister was presented with a copy of the report earlier this month adding that affected persons are being given the chance to responds to the findings.

One million fifteen thousand for 11 national athletes with Big Games participation up ahead
Sport Minister Has No Problem With Audits Into Life Sport Programme
MSJ urges citizens to stand up against corruption

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Loading...
Newer Post
Older Post

COMMENTS

WORDPRESS: 0

Be part of the Discussion

DISQUS: 0
%d bloggers like this: