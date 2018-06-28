Shamfa Cudjoe Says PM Has Received Report on Dismissal and Compensation to Former Sport Minster’s Personal Staff Member.

The Prime Minister has been given a report on the circumstances surrounding the dismissal and payment of compensation to a former personal member of staff to former Sport Minister Darryl Smith. Mr. Smith had his ministerial portfolio revoked earlier this year over the incident and was replaced by Shamfa Cudjoe.

In the Senate on Wednesday afternoon, Minister Cudjoe was asked by the Opposition whether an internal investigation had been launched at the Ministry to discover the source of the reports of the $150,000 settlement made with a former employee.

In response Minister Cudjoe said the Prime Minister was presented with a copy of the report earlier this month adding that affected persons are being given the chance to responds to the findings.

