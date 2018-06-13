Shane Fraser Shot Dead in Laventille. Police Say he Greeted Them With Gunfire.

A 19-year-old man from Laventille is today dead after a shootout with police yesterday.

The man is said to have been wanted in connection with a series of shootings.

Police reports indicate that at approximately 2.30 am Inter-Agency Task Force members went to the Picton Road, Laventille home of Shane Fraser to execute a search warrant.

The officers claim that when they got there they were greeted with gunfire by the man.

The officers say they returned fire, shooting Fraser, who later died of his injuries at the Port-of-Spain General Hospital.

Fraser was said to be the main suspect in a series of shootings involving police officers.

Investigations are continuing.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Google

Telegram

WhatsApp

Print

More

LinkedIn

Reddit



Pinterest

