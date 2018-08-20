Single Father’s Association Calls for Authority’s Intervention on Viral Video Involving Teenage Boy.

Head of the Single Father’s Association, Rhondall Feeles is calling for action by the relevant authorities after photos and a video surfaced of a young boy kissing a woman on social media.

The boy is said to be 13-years-old.

In a Facebook live video, Feeles said that he has forwarded the relevant information to the authorities who are said to be investigating the incident which was shared on social media approximately one week ago.

Feeles added that the issue of sexual abuse and sexual grooming of boys by adult women needs to be urgently addressed.

He called on the Children’s Authority to get involved and investigate the ominous situai tion.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Google

Telegram

WhatsApp

Print

More

LinkedIn

Reddit



Pinterest

