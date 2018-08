Minister of Works and Transport, Rohan Sinanan says the highway to San Fernando is safe for motorists to use.

His advice comes after what was described as a sinkhole appeared along the highway yesterday afternoon.

Minister Sinanan, speaking on CNC3 on Friday morning, the Minister explained what led to the sinkhole.

Minister Sinanan said the issue is being addressed with temporary repairs already initiated.

