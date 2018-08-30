Solidarity With Petrotrin Workers. Teachers To Embark on Day of Rest and Reflection On Friday, September 7th.

The Trinidad and Tobago Unified Teachers Association has asked teachers embark on a day of rest and reflection on September 7th in show solidarity for Petrotrin workers following the Company’s decision to shut down its refinery.

This announcement was made by TTUTA President Lynsley Doodhai.

Speaking with News Power Now he gave some insight into how this decision came about.

Mr. Doodhai also indicated that apart from lending its support the Joint Trade Union Movement, his Union will take this opportunity to highlight various issues affecting teachers across the country.

Meanwhile, the leadership of the Amalgamated Workers Union and the Banking, Insurance and General Workers Union, among other members of the Joint Trade Union Movement have been expressing solidarity, and pledging support to the OWTU, following Wednesday’s announcement.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Google

Telegram

WhatsApp

Print

More

LinkedIn

Reddit



Pinterest

