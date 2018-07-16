Spat Over Online Information Peddling, May Reach the Courts.

Communications Minister Stuart Young is accusing former government minister Devant Maharaj of being associated with a fake profile being used to peddle misinformation against him on social media.

Mr. Maharaj is now said to be considering legal action against Mr. Young as a result of this accusation.

The situation began after a Facebook profile under the name “Curtis Lawrence” stated that Minister Young was bleeding the taxpayers of this country by drawing “four ministerial salaries”.

A part from being Communications Minister, Mr. Young, Member of Parliament for Port-of-Spain North/St Ann’s West, also holds the portfolios of Minister in the Office of the Attorney General and Legal Affairs and Minister in the Office of the Prime Minister

On Friday, Mr. Young took issue with the post by “Curtis Lawrence”.

He stated on his Facebook page:

“This fake profile of Curtis Lawrence is associated with Devant Maharaj. The cowardice of hiding behind a fake profile of Curtis Lawrence and being exposed has resulted in further ‘fake news’ and lies being promoted by the opposition as seen here. I receive ONE salary as a Government Minister even though I hold three Ministerial portfolios.”

He added that once a MP is a Minister he/she does not receive any MP salary and accordingly, he ONLY receives one salary and that is a Minister’s salary.

Mr. Maharaj has stated that he referred Mr. Young’s post to his attorneys “for their review and consideration to ascertain if any appropriate legal action can be taken.”

