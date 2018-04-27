Speeding Tickets Raking in the Cash. 71 Motorists Forced to Fork Out After Being Caught on Wednesday.

In just one day, seventy-one motorists were issued fixed penalty notices for speeding, by Traffic and Highway Patrol Branch and North Eastern Division officers during separate speed exercises on Wednesday.

The first exercise, which took place along Clarke Road, Penal, was supervised by Corporal Mukesh Deonarine, between 11:00am and 8:00pm on Wednesday and resulted in 40 tickets being issued to motorists.

The highest speed recorded for the duration of that exercise was 110kph by a Nissan Navara, despite the speed limit being 60kph along Clarke Road.

In a separate exercise on the same day, North Eastern Division officers issued 31 speeding tickets to motorists along the Lady Young Road, Morvant and the Priority Bus Route in the vicinity of the Aranguez Savannah, San Juan.

The speed exercise occurred between 10:00am to 1:00pm and was supervised by Corporal Rajesh Ramsumair along with NED Speed Unit officers.

Meanwhile, the highest speed clocked during this exercise was by a Toyota Hilux at 93kph, in a 50kph zone along the Lady Young Road.

