SRP And Welder Appear in Court, Charged With Pollonais Kidnapping.

A Special Reserve Police Officer and a La Brea man have appeared before a San Fernando Magistrate, charged with the kidnapping for ransom, of Natalie Pollonais, which occurred on Thursday September 6th.

The Trinidad and Tobago Police Service says 24-year -old Shaundelle Euin, last attached to the La Romain Police Post and 50-year-old Gregory James, a welder, appeared before Senior Magistrate Cherril-Ann Antoine, in the San Fernando 1st Magistrates’ Court, today to answer to the charge.

The matter was adjourned to tomorrow.

Mrs. Pollonais, 45, of Palmiste, San Fernando, was kidnapped and a ransom demand subsequently made to her family by the kidnappers.

A report of the incident was made to the police, and a massive intelligence driven operation was immediately mounted under the guidance of Commissioner of Police Gary Griffith.

On Monday September 10th, Mrs Pollonais was clinically extracted by the police while being transported by one of the suspects in a white Nissan AD Wagon, which at the time was proceeding along the westbound lane of the Churchill Roosevelt Highway, in the vicinity of Courts Mega Store.

Two other suspects were later held at the La Romain Police Post

A fourth suspect surrendered to police on WednesdaySeptember 12th.

A third suspect is due to be charged in connection with the incident, while the fourth is continuing to assist police with the investigation.

