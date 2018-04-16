Start Sleeping Naked. Here’s At Least 1 Good Reason Why…

Do you sleep naked? No? Well, maybe you should start since studies show sleeping naked reduces stress.

Research from the University of Rochester suggests that stress can be decreased by shedding those PJs and sleeping in the nude nightly. Now, stress, as we know surpasses your immune system and increases your risk of heart disease, depression, and obesity. In addition, stress also decreases cognitive performance. The link between naked sleep and a reduction in stress lies specifically in relation to more rest. Better rest helps to restore normal cortisol levels, which in turn improves stress levels, regardless of what you might be dealing with. Wondering why you’d need to be naked to sleep better? We’ve got an answer for that too.

Researchers at the University of Amsterdam found that lowering your skin temperature increases the depth of your sleep and reduces the number of times you wake up in the night. Stripping down to your birthday suit is a great way to lower your skin temperature without changing the temperature of the room.

HERE ARE A FEW MORE REASONS TO SLEEP NAKED:

It can air out your downstairs.

It’s totally normal for a vagina to host yeast and bacteria, but when it’s too warm and wet, too much can grow and cause issues. Sleeping naked gives your body a chance to air out. It also gives other parts of your body (armpits, feet and more) to be free of the restriction they’re used to all day.

You’ll have more sex.

Skin on skin contact encourages your brain to release more oxytocin, a feel-good chemical. You’ll have a sexier night when your clothes are already off!

It’s easier.

Sleeping naked means you don’t need to buy pajamas. It’s also less clothing to wash and put away. You may want to wash your sheets a little more often, but it’s still less laundry than you’d be doing for PJs.

