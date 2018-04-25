Steps Taken to Ensure Timely Payment of Salaries to Pilots in SSA, Says Dillon.

Minister of National Security, Edmund Dillon, says steps have been taken to ensure the timely payment of salaries to pilots attached to the Air Division of the Strategic Services Agency.

He told the Senate today that information received from the SSA indicates that there was a delay in reimbursement to the National Helicopter Services Limited for payment of salaries to employees of the Air Division of the SSA for August and September 2017.

He added that the SSA has also indicated that said payments were made in November and December 2017.

