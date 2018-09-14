Stolen Mobile Screening Clinic Recovered In Diego Martin.,

Police have recovered a mobile screening clinic which was stolen from the compound of the Port of Spain General Hospital early on Thursday.

According to reports, a man posing as an employee with the North West Regional Health Authority (NWRHA) presented an identification card and told a security guard on duty that he was the driver of the vehicle.

The impostor was handed the keys to the three-ton Mitsubishi truck and he drove off.

A report was made to police when the medical equipment was discovered missing.

According to reports the police recovered the vehicle around 2 pm. It had been abandoned at Lucien Road, Diego Martin.

The unit was intact.

