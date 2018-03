The shutdown of the sea bridge is now adding fuel to the fire as the Tobago Division of the Chamber of Industry and Commerce is scheduled to meet March 19th to discuss the recently proposed two day shutdown of business on the sister isle.

The idea was put forward in a motion by the President of the Inter-Isle Truckers and Traders Association Horace Amede.

He claimed that trade between Trinidad and Tobago is not in an acceptable state and businesses are adversely affected.

