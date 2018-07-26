Stuart Young Defends Conversation Between Hosein and LaBrea’s MP Over CEPEP Contracts.

Communications Minister, Stuart Young, says it is not unusual for a Local Government Minister to speak with Members of Parliament over CEPEP contracts.

He made the comment in response to a voice note posted on social media by former government minister Devant Maraj purporting to be a conversation between Minister Kazim Hosein and the MP for La Brea.

Speaking with reporters on Wednesday, Minister Young gave his take on the issue.

However Former Minister of Works Devant Maharaj says that this response is simply not good enough.

He maintains that Minister Kazim Hosein and Nicole Olivere must answer pertinent questions on the issue.

Speaking with News Power Now this morning he revealed that since the issue had been raised there has been nothing forthcoming by way of a proper explanation.

He has accused Minister Young and the Government of attempting to squash the democratic process in Trinidad and Tobago.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Google

Telegram

WhatsApp

Print

More

LinkedIn

Reddit



Pinterest



Like this: Like Loading...