Stuart Young, New National Security Minister, Gets Down to Business.

Newly appointed National Security Minister Stuart Young is moving on with the business of his new Ministerial post.

The new National Security Minister met with the Executives of his Ministry on Tuesday, one day after he was appointed to the post. Minister Young was briefed by Permanent Secretary Vel Lewis on the current business of the Ministry.

He then met with Heads of Divisions and Units.

In that forum, the Minister stressed the importance of engagement, focus and prioritization as well as the pursuit of solution-oriented strategies to confront issues of crime and criminality.

Young was also briefed on current matters at a Security Operations meeting with Heads of the Defence and Protective Services.

He received an update on the strategies currently being pursued by the various National Security Agencies in the fight against crime.

The meeting also served to clarify the support and resources needed by the Agencies from the Ministry of National Security.

Young said he was looking forward to the full commitment and support from all heads and staff, as he intends to strongly lead the Ministry forward in the fight against crime and in improving the safety and security of citizens of Trinidad and Tobago.

