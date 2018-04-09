Stuart Young Says Sandals International Has Done Nothing Wrong.

Minister in Office of the Prime Minister, Stuart Young, is dismissing claims that Sandals International has broken the “strict confidentiality provisions” in the non-binding agreement by disclosing information relating to its preconditions for investment.

Responding to a question on the issue in the House of Representatives this afternoon, Minister insisted that the government continues to deal with the subject in a transparent manner, sharing with the public what can be brought into the domain at this time.

