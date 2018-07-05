Subhas Panday Predicts Anti Gang Legislation Will Deliver No Change to Crime Situation.

Following the recent passage of the Anti-Gang Amendment Bill 2018 many have expressed concern over the efficiency of the new legislation.

Among them, Attorney and former Minister in the Ministry of National Security, Subhas Panday.

Speaking on the State of the Nation Programme here on Power 102fm today, Mr. Panday said he foresees no change in the fight against crime, in the wake of the amendments, as it relates to gang activities.

Mr. Panday also alluded to the notion that political inference may hinder the efforts of police officers.

In continuing its special series, “IN FOCUS,” Power 102FM sought to ask questions as to the effectiveness of the new anti-gang legislation, and whether the police are ready to enforce its special provisions.

