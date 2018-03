Deputy Chairman of the political party, Tobago Forwards, Kevon McKenna, is calling on the Secretary of Tourism, Culture and Transportation, Nadine Stewart Phillips, to cancel this year’s Tobago Jazz event.

Speaking at a news briefing on the sister isle this week, Mr. Mc Kenna said with the popular event scheduled to take place in April there is no official information on the headline acts.

He insisted that it is a critical aspect in attracting people to the sister isle.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Google

LinkedIn

Reddit

Pinterest

Telegram

Print

WhatsApp

Skype

Pocket