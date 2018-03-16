Suitable Ferry For All Stakeholders’ Needs, Difficult to Source, Says NIDCO Chairman.

Responding to allegations by Ms. Dianne Hadad today, Chairman of NIDCO, Herbert George says his organization has been scouring the market for a suitable vessel, but to date a vessel meeting all the requirements of stakeholders, has been difficult to find.

Speaking with News Power Now, Mr. George explained that the vessel required must meet both cargo and passenger needs.

He however said a vessel of this nature is difficult to source, which is why the Government is committed to building a custom made vessel if necessary.

Mr. George added that while he is aware of the disagreement with the renewal of the Cabo Star contract, the Government felt it was irresponsible to let the Cabo star lease expire without a replacement vessel, yet available.

