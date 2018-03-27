Suspect in Soldier’s Killing Appears In Court.

The man accused of fatally shooting a soldier in Gasparillo on Thursday 15th March, 2018, was expected to appear before a San Fernando Magistrate today, charged with nine offences including, murder.

26-year- old Brandon Pooran, a labourer, of Dalloo Road, Gasparillo, is also charged with attempted murder of his 36-year-old aunt and the victim’s wife, Radica Pooran, wounding with intent against his 31-year-old brother, Ravi Pooran, two counts of shooting with intent against the victim’s nine-year-old son and seven-year-old daughter, possession of firearm, possession of ammunition, possession of firearm with intent to endanger life and possession of ammunition.

The charges were laid following advice received from Deputy Director of Public Prosecutions, Joan Honore (Hona-ray) – Paul, on Sunday 25th March, 2018.

42-year-old Sgt. Ken Palmer of the Tobago Defence Force, of Olera Heights Circular Road, San Fernando, was at the home of his wife’s relatives, at Dalloo Road, Gasparillo, when he got into an altercation with an occupant of the house.

The man is alleged to have gone to a nearby house, returned with a firearm and proceeded to shoot the victim, who died at the scene.

Pooran was charged on Monday 26th March.

