Talks on the State of Petrotrin Lead to Calls for Accountability Going Forward.

Public Affairs Commentator, Michael Harris, is suggesting that accountability at state owned Petrotrin has to become a critical factor moving forward for the company.

Mr. Harris made the comment while speaking on the Facing the Issues Programme here on Power 102.1FM on Wednesday afternoon.

He said it is public knowledge that the energy company engaged in projects in the past that never materialized while others experienced cost over runs.

However, he questioned whether persons were eventually held accountable since millions of tax payers’ dollars have been lost and would have contributed to the debt situation at the company.

Meanwhile, Retired energy expert, Reginald Potter, who also appeared on the programme, gave some advice on refinery options that can be explored by Petrotrin in a bid to return to competitive level.

