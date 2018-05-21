Teachers and Principals Warned by Education Minister About Student Safety.

Minister of Education, Anthony Garcia has informed all teachers and Principals that they can and will be held accountable in cases where the safety of students is jeopardized.

He made the comment yesterday at the launch of the North Central Regional Health Authority’s (NCRHA) SUNreach Training Programme for teachers at the Mount Hope Women’s Hospital.

Garcia referred to a recent case where a principal was suspended after a pupil’s arm was broken during an altercation with a schoolmate.

He said the major responsibility is the safety of the students and in this case, the Teaching Service Commission (TSC) felt that the principal was not exercising due care.

He went on to state that some teachers and principals are being penalized for not discharging their responsibility.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Google

Telegram

WhatsApp

Email

Print

More

LinkedIn

Reddit



Pinterest

