Teachers and School Staff Urged to Make Use of Employee Assistance Programme.

Education Minister, Anthony Garcia, is urging teachers and school staff members to make use of the Employee Assistance Programme.

This after a female kindergarten school teacher was killed in Tobago last month, while on her way to work as well as Monday’s incident in which another teacher was shot and killed by a close relative who is currently warded at hospital.

Speaking at a news briefing today, Minister Garcia said the programme, which is spearheaded by Elder Associated Limited, is provided free of charges and is one of the services available to help teachers cope with personal challenges or situation that may arise in their lives.

Meanwhile, Executive Director of Elder Associated Limited, Patricia Elder, gave some details into the various services provided by the programme.

