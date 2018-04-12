Teen Farmer’s Unwarranted Murder, Sparks Outrage. Prime Minister Issues Statement.

The murder of a 19 year old farmer in Barataria on Tuesday night has sparked outrage in various quarters. Trinidad and Tobago’s Prime Minister Dr. Keith Rowley this afternoon condemns the unexpected and unwarranted killing, saying, “It is terribly disheartening that we are producing people in our society who will attack and kill others for their own personal gratification.”

Leon Bebe, of Poonah Road, Williamsville, was shot dead by unknown assailants. He had reportedly gone to collect money owed to him, in the company of a friend from his village, at around 10pm. The incident occurred at Seventh Avenue, Malick, Barataria.

He died at hospital.

A Facebook post on March 19th by Bebe, highlighted a feeling of insecurity it would seem, regarding those who surrounded him:

In a statement issued by Prime Minister Dr. Keith Rowley, the crime situation in T&T is once again highlighted as a cause of grave concern:

FROM THE OFFICE OF THE PRIME MINISTER:

Prime Minister Dr the Honourable Keith Rowley remains deeply concerned about the wanton violence plaguing Trinidad and Tobago and strongly condemns the recent unlawful killing of teen farmer, Leon Bebe.

From all accounts, Mr. Bebe, 19, was an ambitious and hardworking entrepreneur who fully immersed himself in the field of agriculture. He has been described by those closest to him as an honest, positive role model. His positive activities in agriculture held out such hope for young people.

It is terribly disheartening that we are producing people in our society who will attack and kill others for their own personal gratification.

We must encourage all our citizens and more so our young people to strive for excellence and to dedicate themselves to improving their lives and contributing to the overall development of our nation. We must also stand strongly together as a nation in condemnation of those who are bent on marring Trinidad and Tobago with violence and criminal activity.

Those who choose to adopt a criminal lifestyle must not find solace and comfort in our homes, communities and nation. Law enforcement and the judiciary must continue to do their part and we as law-abiding citizens need to cooperate with the authorities so that we can to rid our country of this homicidal scourge.

The Prime Minister extends condolences to the family and friends of Mr. Leon Bebe.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Google

LinkedIn

Reddit

Pinterest

Telegram

Print

WhatsApp

Skype

Pocket

