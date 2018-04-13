Power102FM

Teens Granted Bail After Appearing in Court on Aggravated Robbery Charge, Committed Against Elderly Woman.

Two teenagers have been granted $15,000 bail with surety after they appeared before the Port- of- Spain Juvenile Court, charged with robbery with violence against an 83-year-old woman.

The teens, both 17-years-old of Barataria and Oropune Gardens, appeared before Madame Justice Sharon Gibson on April 17.

The elderly victim was at her home in Tunapuna on April 6, when two male intruders entered the premises, announced a robbery and gagged the victim with a towel.

The accused stole the victim’s handbag containing $1000 before escaping on foot.

The matter has been adjourned to April 30.

