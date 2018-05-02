Teens Plead Guilty to Larceny at Hillview College.

Three teenagers have pleaded guilty to a charge of shop breaking and larceny at Hillview College, which occurred last Friday.

The teens, whose ages range from 16 to 18, were each fined $8,000 when they appeared before Senior Magistrate Indrani Cedeno in the Tunapuna 2nd Magistrates’ Court, on Monday.

They have been given three months to pay the fine, failing which they are to serve three months’ hard labour.

Around 1:00am on April 27ththe accused pried open a gate on the western side of the school to gain access to the cafeteria.

There, they stole a quantity of food items, including hotdogs, snacks and Supligen drinks.

A security guard, on duty at the school, was alerted by a noise and saw the accused and notified police of the incident.

Officers attached to the St. Joseph Criminal Investigations Department and Northern Division Task Force Area Central responded to the report and arrested the suspects with the stolen goods, at the Honeymoon Park Savannah, College Road, El Dorado, a short while later.

And a Rio Claro woman has been granted $250,000 bail with surety, after appearing before a San Fernando Magistrate, charged with two counts of obtaining goods by use of dishonored cheques. 35-year- old VASHTI KISSOONSINGH a businesswoman, of Tabaquite Road, Rio Claro, appeared before Magistrate Cherril-Anne Antoine, in the San Fernando 1st Magistrates’ Court, on Monday to answer to the charge.

The matter was postponed to Wednesday May 2ndand transferred to the Rio Claro Magistrates’ Court.

The accused, owner of V.K. Singh Ltd, is alleged to have purchased a quantity of items from a Rio Claro company, amounting to TT$132,269.94, sometime between July 27thand August 3rd, 2017.

A report was made by the company to the Fraud Squad, which led to an investigation being launched by Acting Senior Superintendent Totaram Dookhie of the Fraud Squad.

Officers of the Fraud Squad then arrested the accused April 27thduring an anti-crime exercise in the Rio Claro district.

