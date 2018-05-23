THA Tourism Official Says Increased Reliability in Air and Sea Transport Should Boost Domestic Tourism.

Tobago House of Assembly Tourism, Culture and Transportation Division Secretary, Nadine Stewart Phillip say efforts have intensified to boost domestic tourism.

Speaking with reporters at a road show put on by the Tobago Tourism Agency in South Trinidad recently Mrs. Stewart Phillip noted the importance of the domestic tourism market.

She said with a level of reliability and predictability in sea and air transport between Trinidad and Tobago, this will serve as a plus to encourage persons to visit the sister isle.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Google

Telegram

WhatsApp

Email

Print

More

LinkedIn

Reddit



Pinterest

