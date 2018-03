Attorney General, Faris Al Rawi, tells the parliament that he has been on the receiving end of random searches and interrogation at several international airports since assuming Office.

He was at the time responding to a question from the Opposition.

However, information regarding the specifics of the exact time the development occurred and the names of the airports where the incident occurred were not given.

