The Attorney General Is Today Defending the State.

Attorney General, Faris AL Rawi, is defending the process used by the state to secure rental of the building, which is being used as a Children’s Court in Fyzabad.

The AG said one hundred and fifty thousand dollars is the monthly rental fee for the property which is owned by the wife of Energy Minister, Franklin Khan.

However, Mr Al Rawi, in outlining the steps taken by the judiciary to acquire the property for use, maintained that there was transparency.

He insisted that the state is getting value for money from this move.

