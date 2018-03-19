The Business Corner Episode 36- Aired Monday 19th March 2018

Episode 36- Aired Monday 19th March 2018

A week after a daring daylight jewelry heist in the city’s main shopping area, the President of the San Fernando Business Association, Daphne Bartlett, talks about crime, and the other issues surrounding commercial activity in the southern capital.

Even though firms rely on clients for direction, repeat business and profits, Dawn Richards, of DRA Consultancy says the level of customer service has improved some, but remains ‘less than ideal’. She stresses the importance of ‘good frontline etiquette’, and talks about the systems and structures needed to ‘reduce complaints and increase compliments’ from a more discerning public.

And 3 entrepreneurs whose success depends on customer satisfaction, given that they operate in the personalized areas of beauty and fashion are also in studio: Melissa Glodon (Mel’s Make-up, Arima), Tameka Fletcher-Birmingham (expanding her ‘Bead Cafe’ in west Port of Spain, to offer free craft and jewelry-making workshops), and Glashel Cuffie (Glaez Nails, Chaguanas) all say it’s about giving people ‘a good experience and sense of empowerment.