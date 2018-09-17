The Chief Justice Expresses Concern Over A Call For More Diversity On The Bench.

Chief Justice, Ivor Archie, expresses his concern over one of the recommendations that was contained in a report of the Committee of Judicial Appointments, which was submitted to him by the Law Association, that called for more diversity on the bench.

He made the comment while speaking at the official opening of the 2018\2019 Law Term at the Hall of Justice in Port of Spain September 17th.

The Chief Justice gave his views on the present make-up of the judicial bench at the High Court level.

