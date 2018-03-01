The DPP’s Office Plagued With Challenges. Temporary Senator Makes Plea to the State.

Temporary Senator Stacy Cummings, a former Prosecutor with the Office of Director of Public Prosecutions, says the state must make greater effort to a

Temporary Senator Stacy Cummings, a former Prosecutor with the Office of Director of Public Prosecutions, says the state must make greater effort to address serious challenges facing the DPP’s Office.

Ms. Cummings made the appeal while contributing to debate on a Bill entitled, ‘An Act to amend the Mutual Assistance in Criminal Matters Act, the Proceeds of Crime Act, the Financial Intelligence Unit of Trinidad and Tobago Act, the Customs Act and the Exchange Control Act.’

Also contributing to the debate in the Senate was Independent Senator Sophia Chote on Tuesday.

She suggested that simply legal terms and language be used in order to get the support of citizens.

