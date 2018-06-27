Power102FM

The Education Minster Warns Principals Against Practice of Compulsory Registration Fee

The Education Minster Warns Principals Against Practice of Compulsory Registration Fee

0

Education Minister Anthony Garcia is reminding school principals that they cannot attach compulsory fees to student registration, this as a registration letter reportedly given to parents of students of two secondary schools cited an expectation and a requirement that registration fees be paid.

Minister Garcia said asking parents for a contribution is not illegal and is an accepted practice.

However he warns that parents should not be forced to pay this fee.

He advised that in addition to asking for but not demanding a contribution, principals should always explain to parents the purpose of the money being asked for.

Condoms Found Among Other Items in Primary School Sewer System. Minister Cries SABOTAGE.
GATE Means Test Comes Under Scrutiny- UWI Guild Rep Questions Roll Out Plan
Programmes to be implemented for Special Needs students in September

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Loading...
Older Post

COMMENTS

WORDPRESS: 0

Be part of the Discussion

DISQUS:
%d bloggers like this: