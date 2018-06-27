The Education Minster Warns Principals Against Practice of Compulsory Registration Fee

Education Minister Anthony Garcia is reminding school principals that they cannot attach compulsory fees to student registration, this as a registration letter reportedly given to parents of students of two secondary schools cited an expectation and a requirement that registration fees be paid.

Minister Garcia said asking parents for a contribution is not illegal and is an accepted practice.

However he warns that parents should not be forced to pay this fee.

He advised that in addition to asking for but not demanding a contribution, principals should always explain to parents the purpose of the money being asked for.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Google

Telegram

WhatsApp

Print

More

LinkedIn

Reddit



Pinterest



Like this: Like Loading...