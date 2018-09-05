The Opposition Leader Labels The Closure Of Petrotrin’s Refinery An Act Of Industrial Vandalism.

Opposition Leader Kamla Persad-Bissessar has called the closure of the Petrotrin Refinery an act of industrial vandalism by the Government.

She said the swift collapse of state-energy company Petrotrin between 2015 to present is a direct result of mishandling by the current administration.,

Since taking office, she said the government changed the Petrotrin Board on several occasions, there has been fluctuating management as she asked whether people have been uncomfortable with the decisions being taken.

Mrs Persad-Bissessar also inquired about the status of the police investigation into the A&V Drilling Fake Oil issue and the discontinuation of the court matter involving former Petrotrin Executive Chairman, the late Malcolm Jones, among other issues.

She presented an eight-point list of actions taken to address various matters at the company during her administration, between 2010 and 2015.

These included the stabilisation and increase in oil production at the company, and the securing of a US five hundred million dollar loan without a government guarantee, which was later cancelled when the Keith Rowley administration took office.

Speaking at a news briefing on Tuesday, the Opposition Leader said she plans to raise the matter in the parliament.

