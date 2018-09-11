Interact with our

The Opposition Leader Presents Options to Address Petrotrin’s Challenges.

Opposition Leader, Kamla Persad Bissessar has highlighted several solutions that can be explored by government in addressing challenges at state owned Petrotrin.

She presented the recommendations while addressing the UNC Monday Night Forum held at Union Presbyterian Primary School, Hermitage Road, Claxton Bay.

Among the suggestions Mrs. Persad Bissessar said focus should be placed on assessing the performance of workers, reviewing arrangements with contractors, curtailing overtime and renegotiating benefits.

Meanwhile, Chairman of the United National Congress, David Lee, insisted that matters surrounding state owned Petrotrin should be brought to the parliament.

